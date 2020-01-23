Dog of the Week: Kenny

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Kenny is a 4 year old pointer mix. He’s energetic, he gets along with other dogs and kids.

He’s also in need of a forever home.

You can adopt him at All About Animals Rescue. It’s located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon. It’s $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter.

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page:www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/