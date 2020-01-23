Armed robbery at Riverside Waffle House

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place at the Waffle House, located at 2644 Riverside Drive.

Two masked males, with handguns entered the restaurant and demanded money from the cash register, employees, and customers. Witnesses say that the suspects were approximately 17 to 20 years of age. Seven people inside of the restaurant when the robbery took place. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspects fled on foot towards S&S Cafeteria after taking the cash.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.