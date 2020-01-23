Cat of the Week: Candy

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a six month old kitten named Candy!

Candy, and her brother Cane, are looking for their forever home! Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at Kitty City, says that Candy is the perfect addition for any family and would be good for any home.

If you’re interested in adopting Candy or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!