City leaders hold Career Fair & Job Preparation event

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Many people in Macon got a chance to explore new opportunities. The Macon Industrial Authority and Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman held a Career Fair & Job Preparation event Thursday.

The event took place at the Macon City Auditorium.

“The difference between this event and other career fairs in the past is that we wanted to allow people to get interviewed by an employer on the spot without having to wait outside in line,” Tillman said.

Those companies looking to hire interviewed potential employees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Companies at Career Fair & Job Preparation

Coca Cola

Irving Tissue

Amazon

Tyson Foods

Tractor Supply

YKK

Kumho Tire

The event provided on-site resources to assist with career guidance, record expungement counseling, and more.

