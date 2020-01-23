Construction underway for MGA’s new enrollment center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Private donors funded $3 million to build a new enrollment center at Middle Georgia State University.

MGA representatives and project donors broke ground for the new facility Thursday. According to the university, the 8,000-square-foot building will help future students enroll.

The purpose of the enrollment center

The enrollment building will serve as the main location for the following:

College-planning workshops through collaboration with high school counselors

Navigating the process for applying to college

Applying for financial aid and learning about scholarship opportunities

Consulting with academic advisors

Registering for classes

Exploring professional career options and creating a practical plan for success

President. Dr. Christopher Blake of Middle Georgia State University says the building will significantly change the campus.

“People from all over will see the improvements we are making here on campus and how we plan to better serve Middle Georgia,” Blake said.

The enrollment center will also serve as an anchor to the west Macon-Bibb business corridor.

The Peyton Anderson Foundation has pledged half of the funding needed to build the building.

