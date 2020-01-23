Macon man in critical condition after Lamar Street shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A shooting at the intersection of Lamar Street at Ferguson Street left a Macon man in critical condition Wednesday night.

When Bibb County deputies arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Jahfari Shakwun Bullard of Macon laying in the street suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Bullard was transported to the hospital by ambulance. He is currently listed to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.