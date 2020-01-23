Rainy Friday on the way for Middle Georgia

Rain has already started to move in across Middle Georgia, and don’t expect it to move out until Friday evening.



Friday will be a pretty soggy day across Middle Georgia, but we will start to see temperatures warming into the 60’s. A warm front will lift through Georgia and will bring a chance for an isolated thunderstorm, otherwise most of us will just see rain.

The cold front will be pretty quickly approaching through the day. Behind the front we will see quick clearing and cooler temps overnight and into Saturday morning.



Through the weekend we will see some pretty quiet weather with sunshine during the day and clear skies Saturday night. By Sunday evening, we will see a chance for some isolated showers to push in from the west. Thunderstorms are not likely.



By next week we will see a warm up into the 60’s through much of the week. Not only will we see a warm up, but also another chance of rain by Wednesday, with showers pushing out by Thursday.