Warner Robins man hospitalized after Wednesday shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was taken to the hospital after being shot Wednesday night.

Lt. Kent Bankston with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 7 o’clock about a shooting on Tharpe Road.

Bankston says the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

The victim, whose identity wasn’t revealed, was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Deputies are questioning witnesses.

Call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 542-2125 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.