MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man turned himself in following the shooting death of a 19-year-old this week.

21-year-old Germori Amel Mallory is charged with involuntary manslaughter and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Deputies were told Mallory was playing with a gun Wednesday and it discharged, striking Jahfari Shakwun Bullard in the abdomen.