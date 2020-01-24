Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating 5 commercial burglaries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating five commercial burglaries that happened Thursday night and early Friday morning.

1) Bike Tech at 3003 Vineville Avenue: Suspect(s) entered through the back wall of the business. Money and a GT style mountain bike were taken. There’s no information on the suspect(s).

- Advertisement -

2) Total Comfort Cooling & Heating at 4321 Interstate Drive: Suspect pried open a back door and took tools. Deputies arrived on scene and saw a male leaving. The male crashed his vehicle on Harrison Road after a short chase and fled on foot. The vehicle and tools were recovered and returned to the owner.

3) Subway at 3045 Hartley Bridge Road: Three suspect(s) were seen entering through a broken window. Cash was taken from a register.

4) Boost Mobile at 1433 Eisenhower Parkway: Deputies responded to an alarm call, but the suspect had fled the scene. Investigators aren’t sure what was taken but the business is preparing an inventory.

Related Article: Man arrested in connection to November 22 shooting death

5) Family Dollar at 4007 Northside Drive: Suspect(s) pried open the front door and took money from the store safe, cigarettes, cigars and an extension cord.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.