Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating 5 commercial burglaries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating five commercial burglaries that happened Thursday night and early Friday morning.
1) Bike Tech at 3003 Vineville Avenue: Suspect(s) entered through the back wall of the business. Money and a GT style mountain bike were taken. There’s no information on the suspect(s).
2) Total Comfort Cooling & Heating at 4321 Interstate Drive: Suspect pried open a back door and took tools. Deputies arrived on scene and saw a male leaving. The male crashed his vehicle on Harrison Road after a short chase and fled on foot. The vehicle and tools were recovered and returned to the owner.
3) Subway at 3045 Hartley Bridge Road: Three suspect(s) were seen entering through a broken window. Cash was taken from a register.
4) Boost Mobile at 1433 Eisenhower Parkway: Deputies responded to an alarm call, but the suspect had fled the scene. Investigators aren’t sure what was taken but the business is preparing an inventory.
5) Family Dollar at 4007 Northside Drive: Suspect(s) pried open the front door and took money from the store safe, cigarettes, cigars and an extension cord.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.