Coliseum opens intensive outpatient program in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Macon medical center has expanded its programs. Coliseum center for behavioral health opened an intensive outpatient program in Warner Robins.

The outpatient program is a resource for patients who need treatment for psychiatric and mental health conditions.

The goal of the outpatient program is to bridge the gap between partial hospitalization or traditional therapy.

The outpatient program offers a therapy schedule that allows patients the opportunity to return to work. The center will be able to see up to 12 patients at a time.

“It’s a psychiatric IOP which is intensive outpatient program and it’s for most of our patients who are working professionals who have either ongoing mental health needs or had something happen in their life,” said Sandra Gardner the IOP Director. “And if their daily functioning is gotten to the point where they just aren’t doing well and they need more help than it’s a higher level of care than seeing an outpatient therapist once a week. ”

The center is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

For referral or admissions call main the centers main number for outpatient services 478-464-8183.