MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An attempted burglary takes an abnormal twist in Baldwin County. Now deputies are looking for the suspect behind it all.

41NBC spoke with Eric Roberts, a homeowner whose security camera captured footage of the burglary suspect.

“The worst thing I’ve seen on this block right here is the basketball goal that got broke by the bus driver,” Roberts said.

Now the Milledgeville community is on guard. Baldwin County deputies responded to Roberts’ home due to a complaint the night of Jan. 15.

“I thought it was a cat on my porch. And the phone kept on going off. So I said I better check it anyway,” Roberts said.

What Roberts saw was not a cat.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it was a man who attempted to enter Roberts’ home.

“A male subject walked up onto the porch of the house, he actually pulled his sleeve down and he tried the door. What looked like an apparent attempted burglary,” Captain Joseph King said.

Roberts says it came as a shock because his family was home.

“I don’t know what he was thinking about because we had the music on full blast. Me and my son [were] in there looking at YouTube,” Roberts said.

What happened next is something Baldwin County deputies say they can’t recall seeing before.

“Soon as he found out he couldn’t get in, he pulled down his pants and began masturbating,” Cpt. King said.

Baldwin County deputies say that the rising popularity in doorbell cams and home security cameras are helpful in solving cases. The images made their way onto Facebook, creating a large response, but so far no one has identified the suspect.

Deputies say the man will possibly face multiple charges when caught.

“At this point, there is an argument to be made for criminal attempted burglary because he tried the door. Most certainly public indecency and possibly disorderly conduct,” Roberts said.

Anyone with information

If you have any information that can help Baldwin County deputies would like to hear from you. Call them at 478.445.5102.