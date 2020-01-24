‘I cried like a baby’: Daughter of late veteran says goodbye one last time

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin held a ceremony for veteran families.



“Our veterans must come first,” said army veteran James Calvin McNeil. “We have to make sure that that they understand what veterans sacrificed for us.”

The centers chapel was filled with loved ones wanting to say goodbye one more time.

Cadijah Brown lost her dad unexpectedly in August of last year. She says seeing him transition from her easygoing father to a patient, was extremely difficult.

“I asked him was he trying to leave us and he said no I’m not going anywhere,” said Brown.

A week later he was dead. Cadijah broke down.

“I did I cried like a baby,” she said.

Brown and her dad’s bond was unbreakable. Brown says the army veteran relied on her for almost everything.

‘’He was in pain, he will call me to get on the doctors,” explained Brown. “I say okay daddy.”

Brown says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Staff at the Dublin VA explains that although this is like revisiting a tragic moment, everyone should go through the process.

“Own the feeling” urged Greg Senters the VA’s hospice social worker. “You need to talk about it, you need to express it, because if you if you internalize it. Then it will eat you alive.”

Senters says it’s okay to cry and let go.