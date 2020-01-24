Man found on top of vacant Kroger, arrested for Burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators caught a man breaking into the vacant Kroger on Pio Nono Avenue, Friday morning.

Investigators say when checking the area of the old Kroger when they witnessed, 50-year-old Christopher Scott Stevenson, going onto the roof from a ladder. With the assistance of deputies, they were able to find Stevenson inside of the ductwork on the roof. He was then taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Stevenson was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Burglary, he also had warrants for his arrest from Gordon Police Department and the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held without bond at this time.