‘March for Life Rally’ brings large crowds to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hundreds gathered at the Rosa Parks Square in Macon to unite for the March for Life Rally Friday.

The Kolbe Center, an organization that provides family planning services, held the event and led the pro-life march through downtown.

Ann Beall — the director of the Kolbe Center — said, “We value life, and we want to support mothers and children. We want to help moms who may not see that there is another way out.”

Supporters carried signs that displayed various pro-life messages.

“This year, obviously, we are delighted to be marching with our president. And it shows that he values life,” Beall said. “He too is out in the cold in Washington DC marching with the hundreds of thousands of people who are marching around our country.”

Beall says the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal, Roe vs. Wade, inspired thousands of people to come together in support of a pro-life message.

“The Kolbe Center is a pro-life center. We are a Beacon of Hope in Macon and we invite any mom that needs support and assistance to come and see us,” said Beall.

Kolbe Center Address

833 Walnut St, Macon, GA 31201

