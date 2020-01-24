Mercer men’s basketball wins third straight, beats WCU 85-79

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer men’s hoop squad picked up its third consecutive Southern Conference win on Wednesday after topping Western Carolina, 85-79.

The Bears improved to 9-11 overall and 3-4 in the Southern Conference with the win.

- Advertisement -

Djorje Dimitrijevic finished with a game-high 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting — 3-of-7 from three-point land. The senior guard is averaging 25 points in his last three games.

Jeff Gary added a career-high 20 points, and Ethan Stair, who just recently joined the 1,000-point club, recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 boards.

Mercer has won three straight SoCon games for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Related Article: Robins Air Force Base opens software lab in downtown Macon

Next up: the Bears are on the road against VMI on Saturday, January 25 in Lexington, VA. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.