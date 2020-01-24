Mercer women’s basketball falls to ETSU, 72-66, at Hawkins Arena

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer women’s basketball (3-16) fell to East Tennessee State University, 72-66, Thursday at Hawkins Arena.

It was the Bears’ first game back in Hawkins Arena in 2020.

Jaron Dougherty had a game-high 23 points, Shannon Titus added 20 and Amoria Neal-Tysor posted 19 in the loss.

Mercer led 16-14 after the first period, but the Buccaneers (7-13) jumped out to a quick 14-1 run through the first four minutes of the second quarter, eventually building up a double-digit lead at the half.

The Bears would fight back in the second half, forcing the Buccaneers into 10 turnovers. They cut the lead to just two points with six minutes left in the fourth period but were unable to take the lead.

The Buccaneers handed the Bears their 10th straight loss. Their last win came on December 7 at Hawkins Arena against Georgia Southern.

Mercer’s next game is against Chattanooga Saturday, January 25 at Hawkins Arena. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.