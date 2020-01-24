Mostly dry weekend ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain showers will end by this evening and we are going to stay mostly dry this weekend.

TODAY.

Scattered showers have started off the morning, and by this afternoon we will begin to rid ourselves of the showers as drier air moves in behind the passage of a cold front. Temperatures this afternoon are going to top out in the middle 60’s across the area before falling into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s overnight.

WEEKEND.

Expect a mostly sunny sky on both days of the weekend with temperatures running in the middle to upper 50’s. Late on Sunday there will be a chance for a few isolated showers.

NEXT WEEK.

We will be dealing with isolated showers as we head into next week. Temperatures will be running in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

