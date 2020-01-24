Thief cuts human-size hole in Bike Tech Macon, steals bike, money

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a thief who cut a hole in the back of a business and robbed the store.

Bike Tech Macon is left cleaning up the mess, but it’s not slowing down business.

Owner Bobby Schorr says a thief broke into the business, but the burglar used some intense labor to do it.

“Assumed the front of the building was the target thinking somebody would throw a brick through the glass and tried to break in that way,” Schorr said. “Nothing, no damage from the outside so we went in the building walked around, didn’t really see anything. Then we walked around back here to the repair area and let’s say, my attitude changed at that point. It was a little scary. A human-sized hole cut into the wall right through the wall.”

The break-in happened Friday morning just after three. That’s when Schorr received a call from his alarm company.

“They actually made it through the wood and the drywall. So this was easy access for them,” said Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Schorr says the thief stole a white 2011 GT Zaskar Pro mountain bike and cash.

Sergeant Howard says cutting holes in businesses isn’t unheard of.

“If they’re trying to get into a business, they’ll go through a vacant business. [Then] try going through that wall to make entry into that business to bypass the alarm system,” she said.

With the help of social media, Schorr hopes he can catch the bike bandit.

“Just to know that the community is here and willing to do and rally around is just very reassuring,” Schorr said.

Sgt. Howard encourages businesses and homeowners to make sure their alarm and surveillance systems is updated (as well as contact information).

She adds, so far there’s no surveillance video.

If you have any information, call Crimestopper at 1877-68-CRIME.