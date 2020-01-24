Two arrested in December homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man and woman are in custody in connection to a murder in December.

Bibb County Investigators along with the U.S. Marshals arrested 26-year-old Noel Latonia Adams and 54-year-old Frank James Tolbert, for the murder of 23-year-old Eric Broomfield.

A Crime Stoppers tip about the two being involved in the murder of Broomfield led to their arrest. Adams was taken into custody at a home on Brentwood Drive. Tolbert was arrested at a home on Winton Avenue where Broomfield was murdered.

Both suspects were taken into custody to be interviewed. After the interview, they were both taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Murder. They currently have no bond.