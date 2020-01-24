UPDATE: Two arrested in connection to homicide in East Dublin

UPDATE: Two suspects have been arrested and charged with the murder of J.W. Robinson. This is according to a Facebook post from Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean.

The two suspects in custody are Dorriel Lemon and Kobe Hall.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Dean’s post says “I wants to thank the Laurens County Investigators and Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their tireless efforts into making these arrests”.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies and the GBI agents are investigating a possible homicide in East Dublin.

Authorities responded to a home in the 400 block on Salter Moon Square in East Dublin on Monday.

After an initial investigation, authorities determined that the homeowner — 67-year-old J.W. Robinson — was “the victim of a suspected homicide.”

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the investigative division at the Laurens County Sheriffs Office at 478-272-1522.