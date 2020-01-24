Warner Robins boys basketball to host Brainbridge, Veterans back to back

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins (16-3) boys hoop squad has two big-time games coming up.

The Demons host Bainbridge (12-10) on Friday and Veterans (19-1) on Saturday.

Although the Demons are coming off a 56-54 loss to Harris County on Monday, they’ve won 11 of 12, and four of their last five games.

They’re 16-3 on the season, and 4-3 in their region .

The Demons have yet to taste defeat at home, where they’re 5-0.

Warner Robins took down Bainbridge 49-43 on January 11.

Here’s Warner Robins head basketball coach Jamaal Garman on how they can pull out another win.

THE COACH

“It’s going to take us playing hard on the defensive end, and executing on the offensive end,” said Garman. “They played us very tough the first time we played them, so this game we expect the same thing, but we’re at home this time.”

The Demons face the Veterans Warhawks on Saturday, a team they lost to on January 10. Coach Garman talked about what his squad must do differently to win this one.

“Just really, really concentrate on the smaller things during the game. We have to take care of those things first, and then hopefully those results at the end of the game will add up to what we’re doing. You definitely have to match their intensity. Match their energy as well, so it’s going to be a good one on Saturday as well. But let’s get done with Friday first.”