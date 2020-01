MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead after a house fire in Pleasant Hill.

Coroner Leon Jones says a home caught fire Sunday around 7 a.m. at the corner of 4th and Monroe Streets in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

- Advertisement -

Jones says one body was found in the home. He says the victim was an out-of-county resident, according to an I.D found next to the body.

Stay with 41NBC News for updates.