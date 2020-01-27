BSO gets new life-saving device

MACON, Georgia (41 NBC/WMGT) —Bibb County deputies now have a new tool to assist in a medical emergency.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office added new portable electronic devices to their live saving equipment. The device is called a Automated External Defibrillator. The AED is used to assist officials with helping those experiencing a heart attack.

Deputies say the county has 37 of these easy-to-use machines, and 2 or 3 will be actively on the streets.

“Sometimes that happens. We get to the scene and have to wait sometimes they get there and have to wait on us,” shared Captain Brad Wolfe. “But there are those times when we get there first and if that’s the case and that persons in that kind of crisis than we may be able to save a life by using the device that we now have in our patrol car we don’t have to wait for somebody else ”

Deputies participated in training to learn how to use the device.

