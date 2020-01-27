Macon man charged with stealing vehicle from auto dealership

21-year-old Keshawn Lundy is accused of stealing a vehicle from a car dealership in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is facing charges, accused of stealing a vehicle from a car dealership.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Keshawn Lundy for Theft by Taking Auto on Friday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, video shows Lundy removing a GMC Acadia from the Hutchinson Automotive lot on River Place Drive and parking it at the nearby Carrabba’s restaurant on Riverside Drive.

According to deputies the manager of Hutchinson Automotive located the car by activating the OnStar system.

After watching surveillance video, deputies made contact with Lundy at the detail shop of Hutchinson Automotive. Deputies reported arresting Lundy with the keys of the vehicle.

Deputies say Lundy was never given permission to drive the vehicle.

Lundy is being held in the Bibb County Jail on a $5,700.00 bond.