Westside High School players, coach remember Kobe

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kobe Bryant’s death has much of the world shaken, including Macon.

Players and coaches at Westside High School are remembering Kobe’s legacy.

Javian Mosley and Kowacie Reeves say they grew up watching him play, and was given his book for Christmas.

“I love the way he approached the game and his worth ethic. He had an incredible work ethic like no one can stop him on offense and defense,” Mosley said.

“His overall approach to the game and worth ethic on the floor, it’s just incredible and we got his book for Christmas. We’ve just been reading it together. Our coach has been telling us to take a look at his whole mental take of the game. That’s how its starting to impact us,” Reeves said.

Coach Daniel Davis says he grew up watching Kobe play, too. He says he studies all of his moves. He plans to instill the “Mamba Mentality” in all his students going forward.

“I was just actually telling my 9th grade class this morning, to be the best you have to work at it. That’s what I think we have to do as far as remembering Kobe and keeping his legacy alive. Work to be good. Even though Kobe knew he was good, he still worked at like he was not,” Davis said.

Coach Davis says there’s no word on if teams will commemorate Kobe before their next game.