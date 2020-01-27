MTA route changes give customers access to grocery stores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changes are coming to Macon Transit Authority routes.

Macon-Bibb Commissioners reinstated $300,000 to the MTA budget. Federal funds then matched the $300,000 for a grant total to $600,000.

Changes include reinstating the Bellevue express route, Ocmulgee express,

and west Macon routes.

MTA President Craig Ross, says these changes will allow families impacted from food deserts, have access to grocery stores.

“Bellevue is one of them. The way our Bellevue runs right now there’s no access to groceries right now. This will enable customers to at least go to Kroger,” he said.

Changes will go into effect Monday, February 3.