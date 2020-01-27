Planning and Zoning vote down storage unit at old Kroger

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning voted down a storage unit that would have been at the vacant Kroger on Pio Nono Avenue.

Axela Development Group adjusted the storage units plans to include space for a grocery store.

During Monday’s meeting, residents still didn’t like the idea.

Commissioner Valerie Wynn says the area is in desperate need for a grocery store.

“If we don’t do something with that building it’s going to be like the rest of our blighted structures and does this community in that area want a big 85,000 square foot blighted structure? I don’t think so. Do I like the idea of a storage facility being there? No, that’s not the ideal thing to have. A grocery store would be the perfect thing,” Wynn said.

The next step is for a company or Planning and Zoning to find a grocery store to move in.

Wynn suggested Aldi or Ingles.