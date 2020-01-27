Prescription overdose deaths down, illegal drug overdoses up

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the state saw a decline in prescription drug overdoses in 2018.

According to a recent news release, there were 303 prescription drug overdose deaths in 2018. That number is down from 441 in 2015 and has steadily dropped year after year. There were 405 deaths in 2016 and 349 deaths in 2017.

The analysis looked at drug overdose cases where deaths resulted from drug overdoses, or drugs played a significant role in the death. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office performed an analysis of autopsies in 152 counties and they released their findings last week.

Overdose deaths from illegal drugs doubled during the same period. In 2015, there were 219 deaths. That number rose steadily to 441 in 2018.

To see the full GBI report, which breaks downs the ages, genders, and races of the victims, click here. The report also details the different drugs associated with overdose deaths.