St. Peter Claver Catholic students help prepare for “Baby Care Boot Camp”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students from St. Peter Claver Catholic School kicked off “Catholic Schools Week” Monday.

As part of the event, students and teachers partnered with United Way of Central Georgia to help prepare with the organization’s “Baby Care Boot Camp.”

The event will feature local officials offering a free course on the early stages of parenting.

Baby Care Boot Camp Features

Breastfeeding Tips

Child & Infant safety

School Readiness

Baby & Child Dental Care

The students helped make packages for the event’s giveaway, which will include, baby bassinets, children’s books, diapers, and more.

“The beginning of a child’s life is one of the most critical times of development, and that’s what First Steps is all about,” said First Steps Coordinator, Lauralen Avery. “At Baby Care Boot Camp, we want to provide parents with some of the necessary tools to give their child the best chance for success. Those tools may come in the form of knowledge or physical gifts, but they will all empower local parents.”

Event Information