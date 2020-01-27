Sunshine returns to Middle Georgia Tuesday

Clouds were pretty stubborn around Middle Georgia through much of the day, but we finally saw some clearing by around sunset.



Overnight clearing will lead to chilly temperatures in the 30’s by Tuesday morning. These clear skies will also bring plenty of sunshine to the area for Tuesday. High temps will warm into the 60’s for a welcome warm up.



Sunshine doesn’t stick around too long. A low pressure system approaches by Wednesday evening and will bring clouds and a few rain chances.

Rain should move out relatively quickly by Thursday morning. We are not anticipating any thunderstorms on Wednesday night.



Thursday will bring more sunshine and normal temperatures. Enjoy it because scattered showers return by Friday afternoon through Saturday. Once again, not anticipating thunderstorms.

Sunshine returns by the end of the weekend. This will begin our big warm up to the upper 60’s (maybe even lower 70’s) by next Monday.

It looks like our active pattern will continue through next week as well.