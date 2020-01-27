Suspect wanted for taking laundry detergent in Macon burglary

Deputies say the suspect broke into the Family Dollar at 2123 Pio Nono Avenue around 3:30 Monday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a commercial burglary suspect.

Deputies say the suspect broke into the Family Dollar at 2123 Pio Nono Avenue around 3:30 Monday morning. The suspect is accused of taking multiple containers of Tide and Gain laundry detergent.

Photos show the suspect wearing khakis, a hooded jacket and red and white shoes.

If you have any information that can help investigators with identifying the suspect call Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011.

Oc call Macon Regional Crimestoppers: (478) 742-2330.