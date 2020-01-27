United Way offering free tax services

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Today marks the first day of Tax Season!

Across the country, millions will be planning to file taxes once again for the new year.

The United Way of Central Georgia has announced the return of two local locations providing free tax filing services to those with low incomes.

Locations for Free Tax Services & Hours

Elaine Lucas Senior Center

January 27th-April 10th

Monday: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Family Investment Center (Appointment only)

January 29th-April 11th

Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., and 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday: 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

As part of tax season, the United Way of Central Georgia has partnered with The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) coalition to provide free tax services.

“We are so pleased to help provide a service to our community that ensures so many people get the tax credits they deserve,” says George McCanless, President and CEO of United Way of Central Georgia. “Plus, it helps our community by leaving money in the pockets of local people who then spend that money with local businesses.”

Tax Preparation Details

There is no age requirement for the free service and no income requirement for those over the age of 65.

Individuals with an appointment will be given priority for service.

To make an appointment, taxpayers can call Larry Wright at (478)-207-7715 for the Senior Center and (478)752-5185 for the Family Investment Center.

