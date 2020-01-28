Man dies in motorcycle/car crash on Riverside Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man died early Tuesday morning after his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Macon.

According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones, the crash happened on Riverside Drive, across from Butler Toyota, before 6:30 a.m.

Jones says the man is in his 50’s and was thrown about 20 feet from his motorcycle.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a white Honda, driven by 56 year old Andrea Padgett of Juliette, was making a left turn to get on I-75 South. Her car collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling north on Riverside Drive.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Padgett had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The next of has not been notified about the motorcycle driver’s death.

No charges have been filed against Padgett at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, there was another crash on Riverside Drive around the same time as the crash involving the motorcycle. This crash involved a car and Georgia Department of Corrections van. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500.