Bibb County Sheriff’s Office looks to add more surveillance cameras

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add more surveillance cameras in neighborhoods.

There’s a camera off Houston Avenue right now, which Sheriff David Davis says has helped with solving crimes and finding wanted criminals.

- Advertisement -

Macon-Bibb commissioners say they are on board with adding more cameras.

Sheriff Davis wants to add of them.

“These cameras are more for where you have high density, where people or potential for something criminal can happen,” Davis said. “It’s a piece of mind. We’re talking about putting some downtown and other high density areas.”

Related Article: Shelter pups get another chance at adoption

30 cameras would cost tax payers nearly $100,000 annually.

Commissioners will vote on the idea next Tuesday.