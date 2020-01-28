Charles Olson endorses Lester Miller for Mayor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community and Business leader Charles Olson announced his endorsement of Lester Miller for Mayor of Macon-Bibb County Tuesday.

Olson recently suspended his exploratory mayoral campaign and held a joint press conference at the Macon-Bibb Government Center to make the announcement.

- Advertisement -

Both Olson and Miller discussed their commitment to raising pay for first responders, cut ing taxes and addressing what they call out-of-control crime in the Macon-Bibb.

“Because I remain committed to building a stronger, safer, and more united community, I am proud to endorse Lester Miller for Mayor of Macon-Bibb,” said Olson. “Lester is the right leader at the time for Macon. I trust him to prioritize public safety, cut wasteful spending, and bring people together to find innovative solutions to move Macon forward.”

A release from Miller’s campaign says he’s raised a total of $315,000 from 1,012 individual donors, with 74 percent of his donors giving less than $100.