Coliseum Northside offering free seminar for those with knee pain

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Northside Hospital will offer a free seminar for those with knee pain.

A release from the hospital says the seminar featuring Dr. Dustin Hoffman will be held Thursday, February 6 at Central Georgia Technical College’s Milledgeville Campus, located at 54 Highway 22 West.

“If your knees are so painful that you can no longer perform your day-to-day activities, then it is time to see a doctor to determine the cause of your pain,” Hoffman said. “We can help determine if it is time for surgery and help you find solutions to get you back to living a pain-free life.”

The seminar will start at 6 p.m in Building H, Room H-106.

Call (478) 746-4646 or visit coliseumhealthsystem.com to register.