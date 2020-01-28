Houston County EMA finalizing Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Emergency Management Agency presented the county’s 2020 Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan to the public Tuesday.

Every county in Georgia has to have a plan in case a disaster strikes, and plans are updated every five years.

The plans cover tactics officials are to use in the case of an emergency.

Chris Stoner with the Houston County Fire Department says a lot of the information in this year’s plan is the same as in previous years, but there have been a few changes due to the area’s growth.

A public meeting was held Tuesday night to present the plan.

“To see maybe what we have missed,” Stoner said. “If there is something out in the public. If they have seen something we haven’t been seen, to be able to present to us to make sure we get this plan complete.”

The Middle Georgia Regional Commission conducts a hazard analysis based on historic events.

“And then we go in and change our objectives based on that,” Stoner said. “So we’ve updated some of our storm, wind, tornado and severe weather.”

The previous mitigation plan has been used in recent years due to storms.

“We’ve had a hurricane come right up through the state here,” Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said. “We’ve had tornadoes. You just never know.”