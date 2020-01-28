Macon-Bibb EMA updates emergency notifications

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Emergency Management is upgrading the way you receive emergency weather notifications.
EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says more than 100,000 people are signed up to receive texts from MBC Alert.
Hawkins says the upgrades will make signing up and navigating the system easier.
The upgrades also include enhanced severe weather alerts.
“This is a game changer for us,” Hawkins said. “This is ability for us to very quickly get accurate and most importantly actionable information out>”
You can receive the alerts by texting 888-777.
Updates go live February 26.