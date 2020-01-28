Macon-Bibb EMA updates emergency notifications

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Emergency Management is upgrading the way you receive emergency weather notifications.

EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says more than 100,000 people are signed up to receive texts from MBC Alert.

- Advertisement -

Hawkins says the upgrades will make signing up and navigating the system easier.

The upgrades also include enhanced severe weather alerts.

“This is a game changer for us,” Hawkins said. “This is ability for us to very quickly get accurate and most importantly actionable information out>”

You can receive the alerts by texting 888-777.

Updates go live February 26.