MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Space heater may be the cause of trailer fire in Monroe County: https://41nbc.com/2020/01/27/body-found-trailer-fire-monroe-county/

Macon man charged with stealing SUV from car dealership: https://41nbc.com/2020/01/27/macon-man-charges-stealing-vehicle-auto-dealership/