On the Table Macon results reveal crime is a major concern

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s On the Table event had more diversity in participation last year.

Data from 2019’s On The Table Macon, released this week by The Community Foundation of Central Georgia, showed that more than 1,200 people completed the survey and 50% of htem were minorities.

Kathryn Dennis with the Community Foundation says almost everyone agreed that crime and public safety are their biggest concerns.

“Remember what happens next is up to us,” Dennis said.”It’s not about the government or somebody else coming to fix the problem. If we all come together, then we can do it.”

The Community Foundation also announced 42 people received the Conversation to Action Grant–nearly $55,000 worth of grants.