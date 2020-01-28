GDOT: More pedestrian safety improvements coming to Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In recent weeks, you may have seen crews installing improvements at crosswalks in specific areas.

Following several pedestrian fatalities, The Georgia Department of Transportation started five projects aimed at keeping pedestrians safer.

“Macon-Bibb County has a high level of pedestrian traffic, and we need to make things safe for citizens,” said Penny Brooks, G-DOT Communication Officer, District 3. “But also keep things efficient and convenient for motorists.

Pedestrian crosswalk projects underway include one at Eisenhower and Oglesby near the Macon Mall, at Eisenhower and Bloomfield and at Eisenhower and Heron.

GDOT crews activated crosswalk signal lights at the top of the I-75 north exit ramp/Bass Road intersection Tuesday.

The new Hybrid Pedestrian Beacon located on Eisenhower Parkway near C street was activated last week.

Cost of Recent Pedestrian Enhancement Projects

The cost of the I-75 & Bass Road Pedestrian Enhancement Project was $258,000.

The cost of the Eisenhower & C Street Pedestrian Enhancement Project was $77,000.

G-DOT says that as part of federal policy, it must add pedestrian enhancements when upgrading traffic signals at intersections.