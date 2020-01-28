Rain returns to Middle Georgia on Wednesday

Tuesday was a beautiful day across Middle Georgia with sunshine and warm temperatures…unfortunately this nice weather is not here to stay.

WEDNESDAY



Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 30’s by Wednesday morning. We will also see an increase in our cloud cover through the day.

- Advertisement -

By the afternoon an area of low pressure moves to the south of Middle Georgia, and in doing so, brings a chance of scattered showers. High temps will stay in the 50’s through the afternoon.

THURSDAY

After the low passes by we will see clearing through by Thursday morning. Sunshine will hang around through much of the day with highs back in the 60’s.

FRIDAY



Another system will move in from the Gulf of Mexico and this one will bring a chance of heavy rain. We could even see a chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

This system will keep the chance of showers through parts of Saturday.

NEXT WEEK



Sunday (Groundhog Day) the sunshine returns and so do highs in the 60’s. This will bring in a warming trend that will get us back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Don’t enjoy it too much because rain likely returns by Tuesday.