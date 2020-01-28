Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 20-26

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 20 and Sunday, January 26. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
James Fish and Chicken
945 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Jersey’s Mike’s Subs
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
119 OLD MONTICELLO RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que
1212 N JEFFERSON ST NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Arby’s
116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Bibb County:
Los Comales – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020
Dani’s Concession – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020
Rubix Cube (Food Service) – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020
Labella Morella Tacos y Frutas – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 62
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020
Daniel’s Concessions – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020
Antojitos Mexicanos Malinalli – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020
MK Teriyaki Grill – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT G MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020
El Torito de Chapala – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT 56 H MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020
Tacos Sige
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Chili’s Bar & Grill
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
The Mandarin Chinese Bistro
3086 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Ladda Bistro
442 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
McDonald’s
5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Checker’s
91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Tucker’s Barbecue & Drive-In
4591 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4709 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Chen’s Wok 6
1080 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
The Dawg House Bar & Grill
634 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
La Quinta Inn and Suites (Food Service)
4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Margarita’s Mexican Grill #2
5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Bridgeview Inn & Suites (Food Service)
6000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Lifespring (Food Service)
5113 COLLEGE CROSSING DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Shooters Bar (Food Service)
4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Catered Events
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
American Legion Post 3 (Food Service)
5530 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
City Cafe
2830 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Grey Goose Player’s Club
4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill
4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Pho Sai Gon
3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Dovetail
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Buffalo Grill
5615 HOUSTON RD STE 2 MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Olive Garden
4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Cathedral Coffee
5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Cora
4524 FORSYTH RD STE 308 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Medical Center, Navicent Health (Food Service)
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Sakkio Japan
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT 24 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Carmella Joe’s – Medical Center, Navicent Health
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
The Corner Cafe – Medical Center, Navicent Health
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Bourbon Street Grill
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 106 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
K Family Deli
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 25 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Ribbons Cafe
800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
China Max
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT G MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Rosie’s Market – Medical Center, Navicent Health
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Crawford County:
Miss C’s Eats-N-Treats
423 CARL SUTTON RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Dodge County:
Dodge County High School (Food Service)
350 PEARL BATES RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
The Spot
115 MLK JR. DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Hancock County:
Subway
12822 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Houston County:
Little League Southeastern Region – Concession
438 SNELLGROVE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Panera Bread
2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Score: 01-24-2020
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Quality Inn (Food Service)
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Sofrito Fusion Food Truck (Commissary)
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Sofrito Fusion Food Truck (Mobile)
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Sofrito – Pinky J Shaved Ice Mobile
1807 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Barberitos
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Five Star Perdue (Food Service)
250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Five Star Perdue – 2 (Food Service)
250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Five Star Perdue – 1 (Food Service)
240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
#1 Family Deli (Food Service)
1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Props
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Seoul House Korean Restaurant
128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Buffalo Wild Wings
2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Houston Lake Country Club Lounge (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
B.J’s Oriole’s Nest (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Johnson County:
Gilley’s Grill & Arcade
8656 SOUTH MARCUS ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Jones County:
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Grubb and Stuff
2668 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Lamar County:
Lamar County Primary School (Food Service)
154 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)
100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Lamar County Elementary School (Food Service)
228 ROBERTA DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Lamar County High School (Food Service)
1 TROJAN WAY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Laurens County:
East Laurens Middle/High School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Macon County:
McDonald’s
417 SPALDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Monroe County:
Minori’s Italian Ristorante
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
La Quinta Inn (Food Service)
400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
El Tejado
310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)
515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Peach County:
Chick-fil-A – Fort Valley State University
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Simply-To-Go – Fort Valley State University
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
New China Buffet
HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 11-12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Days Inn
246 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008-4007
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Subway
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
478 Country Buffet
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Pulaski County:
Abuelitos Mexican Food
69 341 BYP UNIT A HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Putnam County:
Wings & Things
108 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Putnam General Hospital (Food Service)
101 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Eatonton Health & Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
125 SPARTA HWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Popeye’s
100 E WALNUT ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020
Upson County:
Cherokee Cafe at URMC (Food Service)
801 WEST GORDON ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Washington County:
Oconee Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)
107 RIDGEVIEW DR PO BOX 130 OCONEE, GA 31067
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020
Brentwood School (Food Service)
725 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Washington County Head Start Sandersville (Food Service)
815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Washington County High School (Food Service)
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Washington County Boys & Girls Club (Food Service)
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Wheeler County:
Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020
Wilcox County:
Wilcox County PK – 12 School (Food Service)
1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020
Wilkinson County:
G Town Soul Food
236 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020