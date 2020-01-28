Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 20-26

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 20 and Sunday, January 26. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

James Fish and Chicken

945 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Jersey’s Mike’s Subs

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)

325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)

313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

119 OLD MONTICELLO RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que

1212 N JEFFERSON ST NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Chick-fil-A

1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub

1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Arby’s

116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Bibb County:

Los Comales – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020

Dani’s Concession – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020

Rubix Cube (Food Service) – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020

Labella Morella Tacos y Frutas – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 62

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020

Daniel’s Concessions – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020

Antojitos Mexicanos Malinalli – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020

MK Teriyaki Grill – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT G MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020

El Torito de Chapala – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT 56 H MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020

Tacos Sige

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2020

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Chili’s Bar & Grill

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

The Mandarin Chinese Bistro

3086 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Ladda Bistro

442 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

McDonald’s

5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Checker’s

91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Tucker’s Barbecue & Drive-In

4591 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Econo Lodge Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4709 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Chen’s Wok 6

1080 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

The Dawg House Bar & Grill

634 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

La Quinta Inn and Suites (Food Service)

4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Margarita’s Mexican Grill #2

5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Bridgeview Inn & Suites (Food Service)

6000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Lifespring (Food Service)

5113 COLLEGE CROSSING DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Shooters Bar (Food Service)

4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Catered Events

3640 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

American Legion Post 3 (Food Service)

5530 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

City Cafe

2830 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Grey Goose Player’s Club

4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill

4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Pho Sai Gon

3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Dovetail

543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Buffalo Grill

5615 HOUSTON RD STE 2 MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Olive Garden

4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Cathedral Coffee

5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Cora

4524 FORSYTH RD STE 308 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Medical Center, Navicent Health (Food Service)

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Sakkio Japan

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT 24 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Carmella Joe’s – Medical Center, Navicent Health

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

The Corner Cafe – Medical Center, Navicent Health

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Bourbon Street Grill

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 106 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

K Family Deli

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 25 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Ribbons Cafe

800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

China Max

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT G MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Rosie’s Market – Medical Center, Navicent Health

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Crawford County:

Miss C’s Eats-N-Treats

423 CARL SUTTON RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Dodge County:

Dodge County High School (Food Service)

350 PEARL BATES RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

The Spot

115 MLK JR. DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Hancock County:

Subway

12822 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Houston County:

Little League Southeastern Region – Concession

438 SNELLGROVE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Panera Bread

2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Top Wok

1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Score: 01-24-2020

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Quality Inn (Food Service)

1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Sofrito Fusion Food Truck (Commissary)

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Sofrito Fusion Food Truck (Mobile)

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Sofrito – Pinky J Shaved Ice Mobile

1807 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

China King Restaurant

273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Barberitos

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Five Star Perdue (Food Service)

250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Five Star Perdue – 2 (Food Service)

250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Five Star Perdue – 1 (Food Service)

240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

#1 Family Deli (Food Service)

1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Props

1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Seoul House Korean Restaurant

128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Buffalo Wild Wings

2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

B.J’s Oriole’s Nest (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Johnson County:

Gilley’s Grill & Arcade

8656 SOUTH MARCUS ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Jones County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)

169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Grubb and Stuff

2668 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Lamar County:

Lamar County Primary School (Food Service)

154 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)

100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Lamar County Elementary School (Food Service)

228 ROBERTA DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Lamar County High School (Food Service)

1 TROJAN WAY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Laurens County:

East Laurens Middle/High School (Food Service)

920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Macon County:

McDonald’s

417 SPALDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Monroe County:

Minori’s Italian Ristorante

22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Burger King

179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

La Quinta Inn (Food Service)

400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

El Tejado

310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)

515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Peach County:

Chick-fil-A – Fort Valley State University

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Simply-To-Go – Fort Valley State University

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

New China Buffet

HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 11-12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)

202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Days Inn

246 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008-4007

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Subway

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

478 Country Buffet

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Pulaski County:

Abuelitos Mexican Food

69 341 BYP UNIT A HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Putnam County:

Wings & Things

108 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Putnam General Hospital (Food Service)

101 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Eatonton Health & Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

125 SPARTA HWY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Popeye’s

100 E WALNUT ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2020

Upson County:

Cherokee Cafe at URMC (Food Service)

801 WEST GORDON ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Washington County:

Oconee Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)

107 RIDGEVIEW DR PO BOX 130 OCONEE, GA 31067

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020

Brentwood School (Food Service)

725 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Washington County Head Start Sandersville (Food Service)

815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Washington County High School (Food Service)

420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Washington County Boys & Girls Club (Food Service)

420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Wheeler County:

Divine Inspirations Cafe

10 NW THIRD AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2020

Wilcox County:

Wilcox County PK – 12 School (Food Service)

1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2020

Wilkinson County:

G Town Soul Food

236 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2020