Saving the Train Museum: Macon-Bibb Extension Office wants to renovate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Extension Office presented renovation plans for the Train Museum to commissioners.

Karol Kelly with the Extension Office says the office moving into the museum would allow the office to have a home base instead of using facilities all over the county.

- Advertisement -

Kelly says they’d be able to have gardening courses, more room for hands on training and other 4H programs.

It would cost $900,000 from SPLOST funds to stabilize the building, which is designated for blight.

Commissioners will decide if they want to commit to the project in the spring.