Spectra, Mayhem announce 5-year contract extension at Centreplex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Spectra Venue Management and Macon Mayhem owners Bob and Diane Kerzner announced Tuesday that they inked a five-year extension to keep the team at the Centreplex.

The Mayhem have been playing in Macon since the 2015-2016 season. The team won the Southern Professional Hockey League President’s Cup title in 2017.

- Advertisement -

The extension will keep the Mayhem based in Macon, and all of their home games will be played at the Macon Centreplex through 2025.

“When we moved the team to Macon in 2014, we immediately saw the potential for a long-term home,” said Macon Mayhem owner Bob Kerzner. “This community has embraced us with open arms. We are ecstatic to call Macon home for at least another five years!”

The current regular-season continues with games through March 28. For more information on upcoming games and promotions, be sure to visit www.maconmayhem.com.