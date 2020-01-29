Macon man found dead in his home, Investigators looking into what happened

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Bibb County Investigators are trying to figure out how a Macon man passed away.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 62 year old Ronnie Dawley was found dead in his home by his family members. Deputies responded to the home in the 900 block of Ponce De Leon Circle just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dawley was last seen about a week before he was found. His cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy will be performed to find out what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.