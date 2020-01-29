Sunshine is back over Middle Georgia Thursday

Rain is moving out of Middle Georgia tonight after keeping us cloudy for much of the day.



Clearing overnight is going to lead to a pretty chilly start on Thursday, but will lead to a nice day overall.

Sunshine will prevail for much of the day with highs returning to the low 60’s. Enjoy this sunny, warm day, because once again rain will be following shortly.



By Friday morning clouds will once again take over Middle Georgia. This is ahead of yet another system that will originate in Gulf of Mexico. As this system pushes north from the Gulf, rain will spread through South and Middle Georgia.

Right now it looks like we should stay mostly dry before around 5pm, but Friday night will be pretty soggy.



Scattered showers will remain possible on Saturday, but our warm up begins on Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine is back for Sunday which also happens to be Groundhog Day.

Temps continue to soar through next week, topping out in the 70’s, but we will also see some rain chances moving back in by the middle of the week.