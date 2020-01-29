Macon man pleads guilty to armed robbery of Walgreens, GameStop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A judge sentenced a Macon man to prison after he pleaded guilty to robbing two businesses at gunpoint.

According to the Macon-Bibb DA’s office, 22-year-old Dion Vanzie pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery.

- Advertisement -

Vanzie received 20 years for each robbery. He must also serve the first 15 years in prison for each robbery without the possibility of parole.

Vanzie can serve his sentences simultaneously.

The incident

Surveillance footage showed Vanzie demanding money at gunpoint from a clerk inside Walgreens on Gray Highway in July 2018.

On Feb. 4, 2019, more surveillance footage showed Vanzie demanding money at gunpoint from a clerk at the GameStop on Gray Highway. Vanzie also took Xbox games and controllers.

Authorities arrested Vanzie on March 12, 2019.