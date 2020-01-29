‘I’m sorry’: Byron Nails owner calls weight limit sign ‘miscommunication’

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The owner of a Byron nail salon, who rejected pedicure services to customers weighing over 200 pounds, spoke out for the first time.

Byron Nails owner Ken Nguyen says he’s sorry if he offended anyone.

Nguyen says since we first reported the weight restrictions, his business took a hit. He removed the sign restricting those weighing over 200 pounds from receiving pedicures.

Nguyen says he realizes how offensive it was.

“I would like to apologize for any misunderstanding to any customer that misunderstood,” Nguyen said. “Anyone who has had their feelings hurt, I sincerely apologize.”

Nguyen says he knew there was a weight limit on the pedicure chairs but was unsure by how much. For safety reasons, he set a weight limit.

“I was concerned for the safety of the customers. [The customers] just misunderstood the statement, I just don’t want to be liable. But I’m more concerned about the safety of the customer,” Nguyen said.

Customer testimonial

A customer of ten years, LaQuita Smith, is sticking by Nguyen’s side saying he meant no harm.

“Our culture is totally different from his culture,” Smith said. “The way he explains something is totally different from the way that I do, but when he explained it to me I was like, ‘no you can’t do that because we as women are very case sensitive about our weight.’ Upon me explaining it, he understood. And the part I really like is he was humble and apologized about it. That meant more to me than anything.”

Nguyen calls it a misunderstanding and welcomes everyone to Byron Nails.

As a token of his apology, Nguyen is having 10 percent off all services for three months, starting in February.